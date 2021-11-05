Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Crown Uptown Game Show Night

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Who doesn’t love a good game show? Today we’re out at the Crown Uptown for Where’s Shane, getting the fabulous details on their Game Show Night!

If you come on down Saturday night, you’ll see local faces play fun games like Match Game, Password, and Family Feud! You may also see a few familiar faces from KWCH getting in on the fun as well!!

You can find more information on tickets and everything going on at -- www.crownuptown.com/events/gameshow.

