Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing package

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 35-year-old Adam Quick of Andover, KS for theft after investigating a package being stolen from a porch of a home in East Wichita.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman reported an unknown suspect taking a package from the front porch of her home.

Through the examination of video, Flock Safety License Plate Readers, and police records, investigators learned of Quick’s involvement in the theft. He was located today and arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the alleged crime will be presented to the City of Wichita prosecutor’s office. Quick has been arrested and convicted on previous felony charges.

Wichita police say there is generally an increase in package thefts during this time of year. Here are some tips to help keep your property safe:

Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there;

If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you;

Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up;

Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day;

Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights; and

If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 or (316) 268-4221 file a police report.

