Advertisement

Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing package

Wichita police arrested Adam Quick in November 2021. He's accused of a stealing a package off a...
Wichita police arrested Adam Quick in November 2021. He's accused of a stealing a package off a woman's porch.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 35-year-old Adam Quick of Andover, KS for theft after investigating a package being stolen from a porch of a home in East Wichita.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman reported an unknown suspect taking a package from the front porch of her home.

Through the examination of video, Flock Safety License Plate Readers, and police records, investigators learned of Quick’s involvement in the theft. He was located today and arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the alleged crime will be presented to the City of Wichita prosecutor’s office.  Quick has been arrested and convicted on previous felony charges.

Wichita police say there is generally an increase in package thefts during this time of year.  Here are some tips to help keep your property safe:

  • Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there;
  • If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you;
  • Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up;
  • Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day;
  • Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights; and
  • If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 or (316) 268-4221 file a police report.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Affidavit: Suspect heard he shot 11-year-old girl on news
KDHE
State issues emergency suspension of Newton daycare
police lights
Kansas man convicted of providing illegal autopsies
UPDATE: State responds to letter calling for Larned hospital changes

Latest News

Hugoton, Buhler, and Marion are among three rural Kansas school districts addressing rises in...
Rural Kan. school districts announce efforts to curb rising COVID-19 cases
Grant McCleod was due a refund he said he could not get, so he turned to Factfinder 12...
FF12 helps man get refund
Trooper Ben Gardner said he was involved in one of the 10 deer-related crashes the Kansas...
Kansas trooper calls attention to deer-related crashes
South High School
6 arrested, including 2 students, after fight at Wichita South High School