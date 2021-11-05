Wichita police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Friday and at Walgreens at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 12, both from 7-8 p.m.

This will be the third consecutive year that the Police Department and Bike Walk Wichita have collaborated in distributing bike lights at the time of the fall time change from daylight savings time. Kansas law requires that anyone riding a bicycle at night must have at least a front light and a rear reflector.

Bike Walk Wichita has received a generous grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have them. Bike Walk Wichita is using the grant funds to purchase lights and reflectors that it regularly distributes to cyclists through its various programs.

Daylight Savings Time will end on Nov. 7 so it will be getting dark earlier. Police say this is a good time for everyone riding a bicycle to remember the importance of being as visible as possible. They say lack of lights can be a factor in crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. If anyone needs a light and is not able to be at the distribution event on November 5 or 12, they can also receive a light by coming to Bike Walk Wichita’s ReCycle program, which is open Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

