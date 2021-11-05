Wichita State women’s basketball scores big exhibition win

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The upheaval that affected Wichita State’s women’s basketball team last year seems to have calmed as the official start of a new season approaches.

The 2020-21 Shockers were derailed by COVID-19 disruptions and several player departures during a 6-12 season that saw nine games postponed or canceled and forced WSU to wait 20 days between games in one December stretch and 17 days between games in January.

This year’s Shockers have reason to be optimistic. They return nine players, including all five starters who led WSU to an 89-61 exhibition win over Missouri Southern State Thursday night at Koch Arena.

Twelve Shockers played at least eight minutes and 11 players scored as WSU held MSSU to below 25 percent shooting. WSU outrebounded the Lions 63-43. Five newcomers played for WSU, including Kapaun Mount Carmel graduate Ella Anciaux, who scored six points in 17 minutes.

“Having new players, there’s so much for us to learn about them and each other that just having that exhibition game, it’s kind of an ice-breaker to dive in,” junior guard Seraphine Bastin said. “We have a lot to learn about one another.”

Returners carried WSU during Thursday’s win. Jane Asinde scored 17 points in 18 minutes, while Mariah McCully and Bastin added 15 apiece and DJ McCarty scored 13. Preseason All-American Conference player Asia Strong scored nine points and matched teammate Trajata Colbert with a game-high 10 rebounds.

“For our new players, it’s my first experience of coaching them with their game uniforms on under the big lights,” WSU coach Keitha Adams said. “So there’s a lot you can learn about how a player is going to perform in those situations.”

The Shockers begin the regular season on Tuesday at noon against Chicago State at Koch Arena. The men’s team follows with its season opener against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.

