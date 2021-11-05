Advertisement

Wichita State women’s basketball scores big exhibition win

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The upheaval that affected Wichita State’s women’s basketball team last year seems to have calmed as the official start of a new season approaches.

The 2020-21 Shockers were derailed by COVID-19 disruptions and several player departures during a 6-12 season that saw nine games postponed or canceled and forced WSU to wait 20 days between games in one December stretch and 17 days between games in January.

This year’s Shockers have reason to be optimistic. They return nine players, including all five starters who led WSU to an 89-61 exhibition win over Missouri Southern State Thursday night at Koch Arena.

Twelve Shockers played at least eight minutes and 11 players scored as WSU held MSSU to below 25 percent shooting. WSU outrebounded the Lions 63-43. Five newcomers played for WSU, including Kapaun Mount Carmel graduate Ella Anciaux, who scored six points in 17 minutes.

“Having new players, there’s so much for us to learn about them and each other that just having that exhibition game, it’s kind of an ice-breaker to dive in,” junior guard Seraphine Bastin said. “We have a lot to learn about one another.”

Returners carried WSU during Thursday’s win. Jane Asinde scored 17 points in 18 minutes, while Mariah McCully and Bastin added 15 apiece and DJ McCarty scored 13. Preseason All-American Conference player Asia Strong scored nine points and matched teammate Trajata Colbert with a game-high 10 rebounds.

“For our new players, it’s my first experience of coaching them with their game uniforms on under the big lights,” WSU coach Keitha Adams said. “So there’s a lot you can learn about how a player is going to perform in those situations.”

The Shockers begin the regular season on Tuesday at noon against Chicago State at Koch Arena. The men’s team follows with its season opener against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Affidavit: Suspect heard he shot 11-year-old girl on news
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
KDHE
State issues emergency suspension of Newton daycare
UPDATE: State responds to letter calling for Larned hospital changes
President Joe Biden
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Porch pirates
Porch pirates KWCH
WSU women's basketball exhibition win
Wichita State women's basketball 11-5
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Rodgers tests positive, to miss Chiefs game
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Hammerin’ Braves win 1st World Series crown since 1995, rout Astros