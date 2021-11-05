Wichita’s annual Toy Run begins downtown Sunday

Advertisement

Wichita's annual Toy Run happens this Sunday(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s 42nd annual Toy Run is this Sunday. Motorcyclists will collect toys and donate them to the Salvation Army angel tree and the Marines Toys for Tots Christmas programs.

This year, bikers will meet on Douglas and McLean and ride to Hartman Arena. The line-up starts at 9 a.m. and motorcycles leave at 1 p.m. Broadway will be closed from Douglas to Hartman Arena from 12:30-4 p.m. Drivers will not be able to cross Broadway except on I-235 on the North end and south of Douglas on the south end.

If you would like to participate, you are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

