Wind-blown warm-up coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says there are areas of fog to contend with during the Friday morning commute, otherwise it should be a quiet end to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the lower 40s will climb into the near normal upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Get ready to get outside and enjoy a wonderful weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and in the lower to middle 70s on Sunday. Sunny skies will be accompanied by a strong and gusty south breeze, especially on Sunday.

The unseasonably warm conditions will hang around on Monday before we cool-off a bit on Tuesday. A second, much stronger cold front is coming to Kansas on Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and storms are possible with the front and behind it temperatures will tumble into the 40s during the day and 20s at night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Low clouds/fog through midday, then clearing skies. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 67.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 66. Mix of sun and clouds, cooler.

Wed: Low: 46. High: 67. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storm chance.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 57. Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler.

