Advertisement

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Lil Baby performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Lil Baby performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say at least eight people are dead and many others hurt after the crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage, triggering a panic. The crowd surge, which is likened to a stampede or a large group of people in close proximity, has left 8 dead and more injured.

The chaos happened Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the sold-out Astroworld music festival. The fire chief says 17 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest. In a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for help from someone in the audience.

Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions about what caused the surge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South High School
6 arrested, including 2 students, after fight at Wichita South High School
Wichita police arrested Adam Quick in November 2021. He's accused of a stealing a package off a...
Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing package
Letter to Laura Kelly over an escaped inmate.
Petition signed by over half of Kansas’ Sheriffs, calling for change in leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
police lights
Kansas man convicted of providing illegal autopsies

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks after House passes infrastructure pacakage
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 92