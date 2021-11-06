Neighbors in College Hill pushing back against planned parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood are pushing back against a business’s plans that involve clearing space for more parking. Developers of Happiness Plaza, near Douglas and Clifton, want to build a market and expand a parking lot. But to make room, they would have to tear down some historical homes, some more than 100 years old. Happiness Plaza, a corner shopping area that hosts a multitude of businesses, including popular restaurant, The Belmont, sits among the homes and wants to expand.

The Wichita City Council at its next meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, will consider a rezoning request for the developers. While the planning commission signed off on the request, the district advisory board and College Hill Neighborhood Association disprove of the developer’s plans. Eyewitness News learned neighbors plan to meet Saturday morning with Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson to share their concerns.

In September, neighbors expressed their opposition in a letter detailing how the project would affect the neighborhood with some older homes being torn down. The letter asked the community to protest the construction.

“It’s a power play,” said College Hill resident Ken Scherban whose been a member of the community for 35 years. “They’re eventually going to take over this whole street, which is what they’re shooting for. And this is like a test bed to see how far they’re going to get.”

