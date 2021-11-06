Advertisement

Warmer Sunday with gusty winds

Highs in the 70s with sunshine
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue for the remainder of the weekend before cooler temperatures return into the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s over eastern Kansas while far western Kansas will make it near 80 degrees.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day, and the winds will turn gusty out of the south over central and eastern Kansas. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

A cold front will move in on Monday, which will bring high temperatures back into the 50s and 60s over western Kansas. Eastern Kansas will remain warm ahead of the front with one more day in the 70s.

Cooler temperatures will settle in statewide on Tuesday and will continue for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Areas of drizzle will develop during the morning with showers and storms developing by afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but the threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 51

Mon: High: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 54 AM drizzle, then PM showers and storms.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South High School
6 arrested, including 2 students, after fight at Wichita South High School
Wichita police arrested Adam Quick in November 2021. He's accused of a stealing a package off a...
Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing package
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Letter to Laura Kelly over an escaped inmate.
Petition signed by over half of Kansas’ Sheriffs, calling for change in leadership
police lights
Kansas man convicted of providing illegal autopsies

Latest News

Warm and breezy weekend
Warming up and falling back this weekend
Temperatures go up throughout the weekend.
Getting warmer; little more wind
Wonderful weather weekend
Wind-blown warm-up coming to Kansas
Warmer air returns to start the weekend
Warming trend into the weekend