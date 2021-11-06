Warmer Sunday with gusty winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue for the remainder of the weekend before cooler temperatures return into the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s over eastern Kansas while far western Kansas will make it near 80 degrees.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day, and the winds will turn gusty out of the south over central and eastern Kansas. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

A cold front will move in on Monday, which will bring high temperatures back into the 50s and 60s over western Kansas. Eastern Kansas will remain warm ahead of the front with one more day in the 70s.

Cooler temperatures will settle in statewide on Tuesday and will continue for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Areas of drizzle will develop during the morning with showers and storms developing by afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but the threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 51

Mon: High: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 54 AM drizzle, then PM showers and storms.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

