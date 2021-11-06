Advertisement

Warming up and falling back this weekend

Daylight Saving Time ends tonight- don’t forget to changes the clocks
Warm and breezy weekend
Warm and breezy weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will be increasing through the weekend, with record highs possible across western Kansas on Sunday.

Sunshine and a few high clouds today with south winds increasing through the afternoon. Gusts 20-25 mph. The south wind this time of year is usually a warm wind, expect highs in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. South winds continue to increase on Sunday (gusts 30-35 mph). Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s, with a few record highs possible in far western Kansas.

Warm weather continues on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures expected on Tuesday. Another weather system moves into Kansas on Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and rumbles- especially Wednesday night across central and eastern Kansas. Turning cooler on the back side of this system for Veterans Day. Highs return to the 50s and stay slightly below normal through the end of the week and opening weekend for Kansas pheasant hunters.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, maybe a few high clouds- warmer. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm- windy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 51.

Mon: High: 72 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 47 Turning cloudy; evening showers and storms.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 42 Decreasing clouds. breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 35 Mostly sunny; diminishing winds.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

