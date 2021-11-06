Wichita JROTC holds parade to honor Veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veteran’s day is this Thursday, November 11th, and a special parade was held in downtown Wichita to honor the cities veterans.

The Wichita school district’s junior reserve officers’ training corps (JROTC) organized a Veterans Day parade on Saturday. It’s been an annual event for the JROTC since 2018 and this year featured food trucks and patriotic music.

Commissioner and veteran David Dennis says he feels touched that these kids put together this celebration.

Dennis says,” Parade Organizer well as a veteran myself uh it uh really does my heart good to see how the people support our veterans today. When we came home from Vietnam, and I’m a Vietnam-era veteran, uh, we were shunned, and now people really understand the sacrifices that the people made in order to, you know, protect their freedoms. So, I appreciate it very much.”

It was a beautiful day for a Parade! Thanks to everyone who organized and came out to the Wichita Veterans Day Parade -... Posted by Kansas Honor Flight on Saturday, November 6, 2021

