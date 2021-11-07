Advertisement

500 Athletes Take to the Little Arkansas River for 30th Annual Frostbite Regatta

A rowing boat is seen during sunset, on the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 6,...
A rowing boat is seen during sunset, on the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)(Darko Vojinovic | AP)
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of The Frostbite Regatta’s 30th anniversary, over 500 athletes from 20 rowing clubs across the country are competing on the 1.5-mile racecourse.

The race is taking place on Sunday, November 7th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Riverside Rowing Center on 531 N. Simms Street. The starting line is at the 11th Street Bridge and the finish line is at Ralph Wulz Tennis Center. For more information including results please visit: https://www.regattacentral.com/

Since 1990 The Frostbite Regatta has been showcasing men’s and women’s crews from Iowa, Texas, KU, Colorado, Southern Methodist, Washburn, and WSU competing. The regatta will be the first major event for Wichita Rowing Association’s (WRA) new boathouse which was completed in early 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple months after she was severely injured in a lawnmower accident, 1-year-old Everlee...
Toddler severely injured in lawnmower accident gets warm welcome home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
KWCH Car Crash generic
5 injured in rollover crash near Pawnee and 135
Wichita police arrested Adam Quick in November 2021. He's accused of a stealing a package off a...
Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing package

Latest News

Infrastructure Bill has been passed and what it means for Kansans.
What the infrastructure bill means for Kansans
high school soccer
High school soccer state championship
Bill passed Friday and what this means for Kansas.
Infrastructure Bill
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses