500 Athletes Take to the Little Arkansas River for 30th Annual Frostbite Regatta

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of The Frostbite Regatta’s 30th anniversary, over 500 athletes from 20 rowing clubs across the country are competing on the 1.5-mile racecourse.

The race is taking place on Sunday, November 7th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Riverside Rowing Center on 531 N. Simms Street. The starting line is at the 11th Street Bridge and the finish line is at Ralph Wulz Tennis Center. For more information including results please visit: https://www.regattacentral.com/

Since 1990 The Frostbite Regatta has been showcasing men’s and women’s crews from Iowa, Texas, KU, Colorado, Southern Methodist, Washburn, and WSU competing. The regatta will be the first major event for Wichita Rowing Association’s (WRA) new boathouse which was completed in early 2021.

