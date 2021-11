COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti has confirmed that there is at least one death after a car crashed head-on into a combine.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames on impact, killing the driver. The accident happened around noon on Sunday near the north 8000 block of 102nd between Winfield and Udall.

