Cooler weather returns for the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will move into Kansas on Monday, bringing a return to cooler temperatures for the workweek.

Central and eastern Kansas will remain mild ahead of the front on Monday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Western Kansas will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s.

The front will move through the remainder of the state Monday night, bringing high temperatures back into the 50s and 60s statewide on Tuesday. The cooler weather will continue for the rest of the workweek.

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday, bringing some drizzle in the morning before heavier showers and storms develop during the afternoon over central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas may miss out on most of the moisture with this system.

After the rain moves out, another push of cooler air will bring high temperatures back into the 40s on Friday. This could bring a setup for a widespread frost or freeze by early next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 73

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 62 Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 51 AM drizzle, then PM showers and storms.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

