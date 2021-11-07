Crash near 37th and 119th, one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County’s Sheriffs Office has confirmed that one is dead after two vehicles collided near west 37th street north and north 119th street west.

A pickup truck collided with a passenger car as it pulled out into the intersection. The passenger car, containing a 77-year-old man, is the vehicle that contained the fatality. Lieutenant David Hein of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says that it will be about two hours before the roads in that area are back open.

