Deadly shooting near 4500 block meadowview, one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County SHeriff’s Office has confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting near the 4500 block by Meadowview. Dispatch responded to a call of an accidental shooting and arrived and found a younger male deceased.

The shooting has not been confirmed as accidental or criminal yet and is still under investigation.

Sergeant Eric Slay says that the area will be closed for a “couple more hours. We’re just waiting for the coroner at this point, and once we do that we’ll be able to open it up.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.