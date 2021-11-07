Advertisement

Man drowns at Kirwin National Refuge after attempting to swim to stranded boat

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that around 5 p.m., Saturday they received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, west of the south boat ramp.

David J. Bruce, 61, had been fishing and went ashore when his boat drifted out into the water. Bruce attempted to swim to it but was unable to reach the boat and went under the water. Bruce didn’t resurface. A search effort was conducted by the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office and other groups in the area but was discontinued around 11 p.m.

The search continued Sunday morning where the Mitchell County Dive Team recovered Bruce.

