Navajo Nation President Nez signs ban on indoor smoking

Smoking cigarette, on texture, partial graphic.
Smoking cigarette, on texture, partial graphic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - On Saturday, the Navajo Nation president signed tribal legislation to ban smoking in many enclosed and indoor locations across the reservation, including in the tribe’s casinos.

President Jonathan Nez called the ban “a monumental achievement and bold step in the right direction to promote healthy living” among the Navajo people. Tribal lawmakers approved the bill in October. It prohibits the use of cigarettes, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and other commercial products in public buildings and workspaces, including a 25 feet buffer outdoors.

The ban would not apply to the ceremonial use of tobacco or in homes unless they are being used as businesses.

