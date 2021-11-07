Warm and windy- record high temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine along with gusty southerly winds will contribute to a warm Sunday afternoon across Kansas.

Record high temperatures are possible across western Kansas as the mercury climbs into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central and eastern Kansas will be warm too, but less likely to hit records with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be windy for central and eastern Kansas, especially across the Flint Hills as south wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible. The wind backs off towards sunset, however it will remain breezy overnight and Monday.

A cold front moves into Kansas Monday with cooler temperatures for northern and western Kansas. Highs in the 60s behind the front, with 70s elsewhere. The weather system Monday, moves through dry. Expect lighter winds and cooler temperatures on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Another weather system takes aim on the central Plains by Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and even a few storms. This system will also driver temperatures into the “chilly” range with highs returning to the upper 40s and 50s for Veterans Day. Cooler and drier weather return next weekend- perfect weather for “Opening Weekend” pheasant hunters and dogs.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, windy and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 72

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy still warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 73

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 63 Increasing clouds and cooler.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 50 AM drizzle, then PM showers and storms-becoming breezy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy morning.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

