What the infrastructure bill means for Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, and President Joe Biden says Americans will begin to see the effects of this bill in just two to three months, but it has a long-term payout. Democrats say this bill’s impact will be seen for generations, but how will this affect Kansans?

In addition to better roads and bridges, Representative Sharice Davids says Kansans will see expansion and improvements to broadband in rural and urban areas. Flood mitigation, security against cyber-attacks, and water sanitization plants are all plans stated in the infrastructure bill.

On a national scale, the bill also includes funding for climate change protection and environmental clean-up.

Representative Sharice Davids says, “here we are, getting this bill done. And we’re doing it without raising taxes on anyone that makes less than $400,000 a year... And we’re doing it in a way that’s going to have a lasting impact for our children and grandchildren.”

Davids was the only Kansas lawmaker in congress to vote in favor of the bill.

Kansas representative Jake Laturner wrote this statement after voting no last night stating, “the pay-fors in this bill come up short. Over $400 billion of the $1.2 trillion price tag is unpaid for, adding to our skyrocketing national debt, and once again forcing hardworking Kansans to pick up the tab.”

He says the bill does not focus enough on the projects Kansas communities need.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.