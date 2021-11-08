Advertisement

Cold front brings midweek rain

Best chance will be in central and eastern Kansas
Wednesday is the only rain chance this week.
Wednesday is the only rain chance this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A series of cold fronts on the way to Kansas will cool temperatures down and bring some rain to central and eastern Kansas for midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but south central and eastern Kansas will hear some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

High temperatures on Tuesday will mainly be in the 50s and 60s with increasing clouds. Conditions will remain dry.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing by lunch time and continuing into the evening and overnight hours for areas to the east. Amounts of .50-1″ look possible before the rain departs. Much cooler air will filter in behind the rain, with Thursday highs falling to the 50s nearly statewide.

Colder air pushes into the Plains to wrap up the week and a hard freeze still looks on track for Saturday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 62 Cloudy; showers and storms likely by afternoon.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 27 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash near Maize city limits kills one.
1 killed in crash near Maize
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine
Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Deadly shooting leaves one man dead. The case is still under investigation.
Deadly shooting near 4500 block Meadowview, one dead
Infrastructure Bill has been passed and what it means for Kansans.
What the infrastructure bill means for Kansans

Latest News

Monday warmth doesn't last
Week starts warm, but get ready for a change
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Cooler weather returns for the workweek
Record heat possible in November
Warm and windy- record high temperatures
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warmer Sunday with gusty winds