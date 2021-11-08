Cold front brings midweek rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A series of cold fronts on the way to Kansas will cool temperatures down and bring some rain to central and eastern Kansas for midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but south central and eastern Kansas will hear some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

High temperatures on Tuesday will mainly be in the 50s and 60s with increasing clouds. Conditions will remain dry.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing by lunch time and continuing into the evening and overnight hours for areas to the east. Amounts of .50-1″ look possible before the rain departs. Much cooler air will filter in behind the rain, with Thursday highs falling to the 50s nearly statewide.

Colder air pushes into the Plains to wrap up the week and a hard freeze still looks on track for Saturday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 62 Cloudy; showers and storms likely by afternoon.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 27 Sunny to mostly sunny.

