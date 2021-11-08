Derby Public Schools offering COVID vaccine to students 5-11

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools is partnering with Damm Pharmacy to provide the no-cost Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for students ages 5 and older enrolled at Derby Public Schools. A vaccine clinic will be held at the District Administrative Office at 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. in Derby on the following dates:

Friday, November 19 • 3-5:30PM (1st Dose)

Friday, December 10 • 3-5:30PM (2nd Dose for those who received the first dose on November 19)

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to attend or work at Derby Public Schools. To receive the vaccine, students must receive parental consent and have a legal parent/guardian present.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.