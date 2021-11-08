Dump truck gets tangled in power in lines in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A dump truck was to blame for a minor power outage in Derby Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after they said the truck suffered a mechanical failure near the local Walmart, got tangled up in some power lines, flipped over and broke a power pole.

The truck is located on Nelson Drive, which is expected to be closed until Evergy crews come out, inspect the lines and remove them from truck.

No one was hurt and there was no impact to traffic on K-15.

