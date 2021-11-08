Advertisement

Dump truck gets tangled in power in lines in Derby

A dump truck that got tangled in power lines led to a brief power outage Monday afternoon.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A dump truck was to blame for a minor power outage in Derby Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after they said the truck suffered a mechanical failure near the local Walmart, got tangled up in some power lines, flipped over and broke a power pole.

The truck is located on Nelson Drive, which is expected to be closed until Evergy crews come out, inspect the lines and remove them from truck.

No one was hurt and there was no impact to traffic on K-15.

