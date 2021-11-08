Advertisement

Hundreds of motorcyclists drove across Wichita for annual ‘Toy Run’

Wichita motorcyclists participating in this years Toy Run.
Wichita motorcyclists participating in this years Toy Run.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of motorcycle riders drove across Wichita Sunday morning as a part of the annual “Toy Run.” Toy Run is an event where local bikers collected toys to donate to the salvation army and the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots.

The biker’s route started on Douglas and Main and made its way to Broadway and went through north to Hartman Arena. One rider, Kyler Gilbert, said taking part in this event means a lot to him.

Gilbert said, “I feel good about it. It means quite a bit just because not everyone is as fortunate as me or a couple of the people here, so it just feels good to help out.”

💥THANK YOU WICHITA ‼️ Thank You to the FABULOUS Wichita Toy Run Committee, Volunteers, and PARTICIPANTS of the 2021...

Posted by Wichita Toy Run Association on Sunday, November 7, 2021

