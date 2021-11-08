Infrastructure bill elevates Amtrak discussion in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The passage of the federal infrastructure bill is providing some positive signals that passenger rail will once again come through Wichita.

This summer, Amtrak announced an extension of the Heartland Flyer route between Newton and Oklahoma City. That extension would bring passenger rail service to Wichita for the first time since 1979. Local elected officials say this is a key transportation property for Wichita and south-central Kansas.

In Washington, D.C., the recently passed, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is waiting on the president’s signature, but among the funding is $66 billion to railroads and about $40 billion to public transportation.

As part of a 15-year plan, Amtrak earlier this year announced plans to add service to 160 communities. Even with passage of the infrastructure bill, the Northern Flyer Alliance, advocating for the Heartland Flyer Extension through Wichita, says funding won’t be immediately available to Amtrak for these projects.

With how the bill is written, states are required to submit proposals to the Federal Railroad Administration. That will require some level of matching funds from the state. Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner ahs been pushing for this project, getting passenger rail service back to Wichita, for years.

“This will continue to be a great step forward for our state, for the resume of our state,” he said. “Now we’re going to be, potentially, I think, we’re going to be right in the middle of the transportation connectivity as far as passenger rail.”

Meitzner and others are working to make sure the Heartland Flyer project has an elective profile so it can be among the first projects approved.

