Kansas man, 28, dies after his SUV rolls into a ditch

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas man died after his SUV rolled into a ditch in the southwest corner of the state.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Bryce Stude of Eudora was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe east on U.S. Highway 160 in Stanton County when the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said Stude overcorrected after the vehicle left the road, and the SUV rolled several times before landing in the ditch. Stanton County is near the Colorado border in southwestern Kansas. 

