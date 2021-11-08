Advertisement

Kansas man accused of letting children be sexually assaulted

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been accused of allowing children in his care to be sexually assaulted by a former landlord in exchange for rent.

A Douglas County judge recently ruled that Cormick Ferrell, 42, of Lawrence should stand trial on two counts of aggravated human trafficking in connection with the alleged assaults that took place between April 2014 and August 2017.

Court documents say the children were 6- and 7-years-old at the time the alleged assaults began.

Ferrell’s attorney, Branden Smith, said during the hearing that there was no documentation showing that Ferrell received rent assistance in exchange for letting the landlord assault the children.

