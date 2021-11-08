Masking requirements coming to an end for Andover schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover district is planning to let the requirement for elementary students and staff expire Tuesday, Nov. 9, and is not looking to renew it.

“I’m for masks when it’s needed, and I’m happy with it coming off the table for now,” said Leslie, an Andover parent.

For some Andover parents, it is time, but others raising kids in the district think more time might be needed.

Andy Gott, a parent of four kids in Andover Schools said, “I think people should still be pretty cautious about it, even though it seems some of the things are changing, I still think that we should have masks for the time being.”

In late August, when it was approved by the school board, several outspoke parents sought to keep it from going into place. Even with the requirement ending, masks are still an option.

“If their children want to, if they want them to wear masks, they can continue wearing masks, I feel pretty confident in our school district,” Leslie said.

The district said in a letter to parents late last week, pointing to improving case trends and the approval of a vaccine for kids 5-11 in their decision. For parents who spoke with us Sunday, the vaccine is a relief to have for their kids.

“When it started to come out, we were all for it for adults and teenagers and also for our kids now, our younger kids,” Gott said. “Even without COVID, we want to keep them healthy. We’ve seen that kids can get the COVID shot now, so our kids, our younger ones. They’re going to get that tomorrow.”

“Honestly, the more people that get vaccinated, I feel more confident with just being out in the open and kids playing together. Just being more natural,” Leslie said, “More and more people are going without masks and I completely believe that it’s tested.”

For someone to be considered fully vaccinated, they need to be two weeks past their second dose. For kids 5-11 who got some of the first doses, they would not be fully vaccinated until early December. State health officials monitoring COVID-19 in schools said along with the vaccine, masking remains an important part of the COVID-19 prevention strategy.

Chief advisor for Kansas Covid-19 coordination Marci Nielsen, MPH, Ph.D. said, “We see demonstrated that those schools that are requiring masks see fewer active outbreaks of COVID, which impacts fewer students.”

State data from last week shows about 60 Kansas school districts or 20 percent of them had some level of masking requirement. About half of the state’s districts have masks as recommended but not required. Wichita and Hutchinson School Districts are among those with masking requirements in place districtwide.

Some districts like Derby and Maize have moved to a criteria strategy, where the percentage of students and staff with COVID-19 and in quarantine determine if and when masks are required.

