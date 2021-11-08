Surge in holiday shopping causing worry over inventory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent surge of holiday shoppers has retail business owners hoping they have enough inventory to last throughout the season.

“The biggest struggle is when people as you for a certain thing and you don’t have that,” Pink Peplum Boutique owner Priya Talreja said. “A lot of people have been asking me for shackets, but we sold out by the end of July and we could not restock them because the supply chain is way behind.”

Talreja believes earlier Black Friday specials are a driving force behind the increase in shoppers.

“We are seeing an increase right now. We’ve noticed a lot of the other big-box retailers have been starting their Black Friday sale early, so we are starting Black Friday sales early.”

Clifton Collective owner Juliana Cavender has also seen an increased interest in shopping local.

“I’m just super grateful to have inventory and stock ready to go for customers,” Cavender said. “But yeah, we’re definitely feeling that pressure to get things in.

“We hear from people all the time that they want to shop local, they want to shop small; they love getting unique items from shops that are local.”

Whether it’s the early Black Friday deals or people trying to avoid scrambling around last-minute due to supply chain issues, stores are seeing more early holiday shoppers this year.

“People are in the holiday mode,” Cavender said. “They’re in the spirit, they’re ready to go. So it’s exciting. I think people are ready to shop.”

Talreja added, “Shop early is the big motto this year.”

