Teacher stops student accused in stabbing at Calif. high school

TURLOCK, Calif. (KCRA) - A California high school teacher helped subdue a student allegedly involved in an on-campus stabbing, ending an altercation that left another student injured.

Ryan Tribble has been the psychology teacher at Turlock High School for more than 17 years. Just before 9 a.m. Friday, he was seeing out his students from one class period when he was alerted to a fight near his classroom.

When he reached the scene, Tribble says one of his students was attacking another with a knife. The teacher says he didn’t feel afraid. He just knew he needed to help.

Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, subdued one of his students accused of attacking another with a knife. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover. (Source: 209 Times, KCRA via CNN)

“When I got to the young man and just kinda looked at him and let him know, ‘Hey, hey, it’s OK, man,’” Tribble said. “He just looked like a scared, angry kid, just looked like a kid, you know.”

The teacher put his hands on the suspect’s shoulders and tried to get through to him. His actions stopped the teenager in his tracks and ended the altercation. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover.

Tribble says his actions are the kind of things teachers do every day.

“Just a little bit of, you know, you show these kids love and kindness, and I’ve always found that they return it,” he said. “I think it’s what we should do as teachers. We really put our kids first.”

Tribble is still processing the Friday incident and knows it’s one the campus community will need to heal from. He is encouraging students to talk about how they’re feeling with family, friends or counselors. He says he will also provide a space where students can discuss the incident as a group.

“I got a pretty good relationship with most of my students. I think they’ll be pretty open to be vulnerable and share,” Tribble said.

Officers are investigating the relationship between the two students involved in the stabbing and what led up to it.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.