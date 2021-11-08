Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash near Maize city limits kills one.
Crash near 37th and 119th, one dead
Infrastructure Bill has been passed and what it means for Kansans.
What the infrastructure bill means for Kansans
KWCH Car Crash generic
5 injured in rollover crash near Pawnee and 135
A couple months after she was severely injured in a lawnmower accident, 1-year-old Everlee...
Toddler severely injured in lawnmower accident gets warm welcome home
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

Investigators say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars...
Stray bullet kills toddler in rolling gun battle on Calif. freeway, investigators say
Wichitan Astroworld concertgoer recounts her experience.
Wichitan recounts experience at Astroworld
Wichita Astroworld concertgoer recounts experiance.
Astroworld Wichita concertgoer
Masks in Andover public schools no longer mandatory
Masking requirements coming to an end for Andover schools