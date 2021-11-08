Advertisement

Vandals cause thousands in damage on Starkey campus

Surveillance footage from Starkey, Inc. in Wichita, shows two people suspected of shooting out windows in buildings and a vehicle, causing thousands of dollars in damages.(Starkey, Inc., shared on organization's Facebook page)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit dedicated to serving people with disabilities reached out to the public Monday, Nov. 8, in hopes of solving a pair of vandalism cases that caused between $6,000 and $7,000 in damages on its campus.

Starkey, Inc. said vandals shot out multiple windows in buildings and on a vehicle. The organization said it is working with Wichita police on two separate cases, one of which happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and the second sometime between Saturday evening, Nov. 6, and early Monday morning, when the vandalism was discovered.

Starkey shared photos of the damage and surveillance footage of two people suspected of causing the damage. The organization described the suspects as “two youth,” of unknown ages.

Anyone with information on either case should call the Wichita Police Department.

