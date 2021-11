Week of November 8: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11684756

TUESDAY: Commercial Roofer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11485564 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Crane Operator, Service Crew Member, Architectural Sheet Metal Installer and Pre-Engineered Metal Building Installer

WEDNESDAY: A&P Mechanic (Various Shifts) | Textron | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11715753 | Textron is having a Job fair on November 11th

THURSDAY: Mail Tech | Valley Offset Printing | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11705156 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Outside Sales Rep, Sales and Press Feeder/Machine Operator

FRIDAY: Route Sales Driver | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11674092 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Dairy Plant/Cooler Worker and Plant Maintenance Mechanic

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.