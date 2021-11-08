Advertisement

Week starts warm, but get ready for a change

Monday warmth doesn't last
Monday warmth doesn't last
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a windy and unseasonably warm start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the lower to middle 70s underneath a mostly sunny sky.

A strong and gusty wind from the south today will switch to the north overnight as the first cold front of the week moves across Kansas. On the other side of the front temperatures will tumble a few degrees into the 60s.

A second, much stronger cold front will sweep across Kansas on Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening followed by a bigger temperature drop on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Increasing clouds/shifting winds. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. High: 65.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 63. Mostly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storms likely.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 57. Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 32. High: 48. Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 58. Mostly sunny, chilly.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy.

