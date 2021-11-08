Advertisement

Wichita man killed after RV rolls off floor jack in Newton

Newton water tower
Newton water tower
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man died over the weekend while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was working on the RV with another person in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Rd., south of Newton, this past Saturday. The RV was partially lifted off the ground with a floor jack and wheel chocks. Brooks was working underneath the RV when the vehicle became unstable, rolled forward off the safety equipment and onto Brooks, the sheriff’s office said. The other person called 911.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Brooks dead.

The sheriff’s office determined the incident to be accidental. No foul play is suspected.

