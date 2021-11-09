Calm before the cold: temps above average, but not for long

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon, or a few degrees above average.

The state will be in between storm systems today. Quiet skies and comfortable temperatures will give way to increasing clouds and stronger winds tonight as the next cold front gets closer to Kansas.

Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not expected, some of the storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

The third, and final front will sweep through the state on Thursday into Friday. A few flurries are possible, but the bigger weather story will be a strong/gusty wind and much colder temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cooler with a sun and cloud mix. Wind: N 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: SE/W 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 57. Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 32. High: 48. Partly cloudy, windy, and cold.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 58. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 52. Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 54. Mostly sunny.

