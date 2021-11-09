Advertisement

City delays vote on College Hill zoning request

Happiness Plaza in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood
Happiness Plaza in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita deferred to Dec. 14 a vote on whether to expand parking at Happiness Plaza in College Hill.

With congested parking for businesses near Douglas and Clifton, a zoning request was made to add a parking lot in a space not currently zoned for one.

While City Council members say feedback from proponents and opponents of the new zoning plan has been robust, they deferred the vote to receive more community input.

“I would love to have our planning department work with the neighborhood and private sector on parking for that entire area,” Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

