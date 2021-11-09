Advertisement

Dollar General offers incentive program for COVID-19 vaccinations

Dollar General
Dollar General(WALB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All newly vaccinated Kansans 12 and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, $100 total, at select Dollar General locations in Butler County.

In September, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Dollar General joined Dillon’s Health as part of a new vaccine incentive program to encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, keep kids in school, and reduce strain on our hospitals,” Governor Laura Kelly said. Kelly said. “This incentive program is another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dollar General officials for joining this program to protect the communities they serve.”

No-cost vaccines will be administered in mobile units in the parking lots of the select Dollar General locations listed below, with no appointment necessary. The money will be distributed on VISA gift cards, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kansans who receive their vaccines at these locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose. Once KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided on the form, while supplies last.

  • Andover Dollar General, 724 N. Andover Road, Tuesdays from 1-6 p.m.
  • Augusta Dollar General, 1612 Ohio Street, Mondays from 1-6 p.m.
  • Benton Dollar General, 14620 SW 20th Street, Mondays from 1–6 p.m.
  • Rose Hill Dollar General, 120 W Rosewood Street, Tuesdays from 1-6 p.m.

