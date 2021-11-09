Advertisement

Expansion in plans call for expanding popular bike, walk trail across Wichita Metro

Plans call for connecting portions of a bike trail in Andover and Augusta, expanding the popular Redbud Trail across the Wichita Metro area.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Redbud Trail is a sought-after local bike and walk trail that could grow in length and popularity. There are plans for an expansion to make the trail run 50 miles across the Wichita metro area. For that to happen, the portion of the trail in between Andover and Augusta in western Butler County needs to be connected.

As is, Wichita and Andover see benefits from the Redbud Trail, but there is an issue as the trail hasn’t expanded into Augusta, causing bicyclists to turn around.

“Well, it just limits the distance you can ride,” avid bicyclist Bill McKeighan said. “You know, if you wanted to ride 25 or 30 miles, it would be terrific if they built a bridge across Kellogg.”

Bicycle Pedaler Owner and avid bicyclist Tyler Branine said daily near Andover, hundreds use the trail.

“And it really has become something that’s fantastic for the community of cyclists around here,” Branine said.

Connecting Andover’s portion of the trail to Augusta’s, expanding Redbud, will require construction of a bridge over Highway 54/400 (Kellogg). Augusta City Manager Josh Shaw said there is a three-and-a-half mile gap left to finish connecting the Andover and Augusta portions of the trail.

“We do see the potential of this and we’re working really hard on downtown revitalization. And the opportunity to draw those folks into our community is a tremendous opportunity” Augusta City Manager Josh Shaw said.

Shaw said the city is in the preliminary phase to complete the project and hopes to have contact with Butler County, state officials and the Andover-Augusta Rail Trail Initiative.

“There is no access on the other side of the road, so people ride on the shoulder or walk or whatever on the shoulder into Augusta, which is very dangerous,” Branine said.

