Fort Scott CC shutters football program

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Scott Community College terminated its football program, saying sustaining a competitive team was not feasible due to limited resources and conference eligibility rules.

Fort Scott recently concluded a 2-7 season, which included one victory by forfeit, but the Greyhounds have enjoyed some historical success. They were national champions in 1970 and runner up in 1971, 1972 and 2009.

The school announced its decision on its website Monday evening. Director of Strategic Communications/Student Activities Kassie Fugate-Cate wrote that while FSCC will honor scholarships for the current players, “We simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference.”

Prior to the 2017 season, the Jayhawk Conference voted unanimously to eliminate out-of-state roster restrictions, allowing more recruits from other states and significantly reducing the number of Kansas players.

