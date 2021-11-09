Advertisement

GOP leader pushing to protect Kansas workers refusing shots

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the Statehouse on May 5, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Top Republicans on Tuesday, June 15 ended Kansas' state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, refusing to consider Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's arguments that it is still necessary for vaccinations and some testing for COVID-19. Masterson announced the cancellation of a meeting of eight legislative leaders set for Tuesday afternoon. (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By John Hanna
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A top Republican lawmaker is pushing to protect the ability of Kansas workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to provide unemployment benefits if they won’t get inoculated.

Senate President Ty Masterson outlined his proposals Tuesday during a meeting of a joint legislative committee looking for ways for Kansas to resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by President Joe Biden. The committee was expected to take up Masterson’s proposals.

Masterson told reporters during a break in the committee’s meeting that he’s more seriously considering having lawmakers call themselves into special session to consider such proposals.

The full GOP-controlled Legislature isn’t scheduled to reconvene until January.

