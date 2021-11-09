Advertisement

Governor pushing to end Kansas’ high sales tax on groceries

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Many Kansas families would save hundreds of dollars a year under a proposal from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries.

The proposal outlined Monday by Kelly would save consumers $6.50 on every $100 of groceries they buy and a total of roughly $450 million a year.

The governor unveiled her proposal three days after GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on lawmakers to cut or eliminate the 6.5% tax. With both of them supporting the idea, it’s more likely to pass the Legislature after lawmakers reconvene in January.

Kelly promised in her 2018 race for governor to reduce or eliminate the tax.

BREAKING: Just now, I announced my administration’s plan to eliminate Kansas’ food sales tax. Eliminating the state food...

Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Monday, November 8, 2021

