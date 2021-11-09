Advertisement

Elimination of food sales tax could save Kansans hundreds on grocery bills

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new proposal aimed at saving you money on your grocery bill will head to the Kansas legislature in 2022. Governor Laura Kelly announced a plan Monday to eliminate the food sales tax in Kansas. As is, Kansas has the second highest food sales tax in the country. That could change next year.

“I think we’re way behind the times on this. I think it needs to happen and if there was ever a good time for it to happen, this is probably it,” grocery shopper Susan Kandt said. “Prices have gone up an awful lot on things as a result of the pandemic, and there’s a lot of people struggling.”

The state estimates the proposed bill on the food tax could save Kansans hundreds of dollars each year on groceries. A single American spends an average of $3,200 per year on groceries. Without the state sales tax a single Kansan would save more than $200 in a year. A family of four spends an average of $11,000 per year on groceries, saving about $750 with the elimination of the 6.5 percent sales tax.

“Cutting the food tax would be great because it would benefit all people,” said grocery shopper Jeff Stone. “Everyone has to buy food for their family. It would definitely benefit people with four kids, six kids, definitely cut down on their grocery bill.

If the Kansas legislature passes the bill to end the state’s food sales tax, it would be effective starting July 1, 2022.

