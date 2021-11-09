Advertisement

Kansas faces staffing shortage for winter highway clearing

FILE - A plow removes snow at an entrance of the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday,...
FILE - A plow removes snow at an entrance of the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The turnpike section of I-70 remains open. I-70 is closed west of Junction City, Kan. The area is under a blizzard warning. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is facing a staffing shortage that could slow the clearing of highways in winter storms.

The department said Tuesday that it is about 30% short of being fully staffed with snowplow operators across the state. The agency said the staffing shortage is worse this year than it has been in the past.

Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said the staffing shortage means that with inclement weather, some highways might not be cleared as quickly as they have been in the past. She said she’s warning motorists now so they can plan ahead or alter travel plans when the state faces winter storms.

To help address the shortage, the agency will deploy all employees who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to plow snow and hire seasonal workers. For people interested in working at KDOT, go to the state’s employment website at http://jobs.ks.gov/  KDOT will assist selected applicants in obtaining a CDL upon hiring, including paying for training.

