Kansas governor’s proposal on cutting food sales tax garners support from GOP leaders

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita Tuesday afternoon, generating support for a new proposal to eliminate the food sales tax in Kansas.

The state estimates the bill would save the average family of four $500 each year on groceries. Eliminating the food sales tax is highly popular among Republicans and Democrats in Kansas, but getting the bill passed during an election year may be difficult.

The governor’s office is expected to spend the next few weeks drafting the bill, and Rep. Tom Sawyer will officially introduce the bill which proposes eliminating the 6.5% food sales tax in Kansas; the second-highest sales tax on food in the United States.

“Leadership in the House and Senate has also called for the elimination of the food sales tax, so I think we’re all on the same page. The issue will be getting this bill with food sales tax elimination only in it, so that it can come to my desk and I can sign it,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

Senate President Ty Masterson and Republican Representative Stephen Owens both say their party would support the proposal.

Went grocery shopping today with Jennifer Melcher and her daughter Millie to discuss our plan to #AxeTheFoodTax. Jennifer spends an average of $120 a week on groceries - eliminating the food sales tax will save her family hundreds of dollars. pic.twitter.com/mDCfHoaMax — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 9, 2021

