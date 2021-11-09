KTA to increase turnpike tolls

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is adjusting interstate toll prices after its latest audit.

“By adjusting budget and project timelines, KTA was able to continue modernization efforts identified in its 2015 Long Term Needs Study,” KTA’s CEO Steve Hewitt said. “Having overcome many of the more immediate challenges created by the pandemic, KTA is once again focused on future improvements.”

The agency says the inflation will help cover future projects and replenish reserves used during the pandemic. The KTA also wants to incentivize people to make the switch to paying electronically. The KTA plans to convert the turnpike into a cashless system by 2024.

“With 12% of the state’s economy relying on the Turnpike and 79% of drivers being very to completely satisfied with the value received for their toll payment, the Turnpike continues to be an asset to Kansas and its travelers,” said Hewitt. “Even with this toll adjustment, KTA remains one of the lowest tolls per mile in the country.”

Those with a K-TAG will see a two percent increase, while customers paying with cash or card at the toll booths will see a 12 percent increase. Some routes already adjusted will see no change, including the route between East Topeka and West Lawrence (between mile markers 183 and 202).

