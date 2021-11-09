Advertisement

Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices.

The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

Whether the devices could be accessed depends on what version of the software they are running and if they are connected to the internet.

The affected software is called the Nucleus Real-Time Operating System, and it is owned by Siemens.

The company has issued updates that it said fix the vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firms that uncovered the vulnerability said about 4,000 devices made by a variety of vendors have not yet been updated.

There have been no reports of hackers exploiting the software.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax
Wichitan Astroworld concertgoer recounts her experience.
Wichitan recounts experience at Astroworld
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine
police lights
Kansas man accused of letting children be sexually assaulted

Latest News

In court on Oct. 5, 2017, Umar Dutt’s attorney asks for the probable cause affidavit to be...
Umar Dutt sentenced to life for psychiatrists’ murder
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies