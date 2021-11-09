Advertisement

Umar Dutt sentenced to life for psychiatrist’s murder

Umar Dutt was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four years after stabbing Wichita psychiatrist Dr. Achutha Reddy to death at his business, Umar Dutt was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Dutt will be eligible for parole in 25 years, with credit for time served. Attorneys for both sides requested that he serve his sentence at Larned State Mental Hospital, but that determination will be made by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Dutt pleaded guilty to the crime in September. The Sedgwick County District Attorney said Dutt went to Dr. Reddy’s office in Wichita’s Carriage Parkway, near Central and Edgemoor, in 2017 to confine Dr. Reddy and hurt him. Dr. Reddy tried to escape but Dutt pursued him even further.

In the alley behind the business, Dutt stabbed Dr. Reddy repeatedly which led to his death. He then ran over the doctor’s body.

