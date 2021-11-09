Advertisement

Wednesday rain is focused central/east

A fast moving cold front brings showers/storms for the afternoon
Best chance will be central and eastern Kansas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The next in a series of cold fronts will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening with chances for showers and storms mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Rainfall amounts between a trace and .50″ look likely for central Kansas, but areas farther south and along the Kansas Turnpike will pick up .50-1″. The rain is all over by 8 pm in the evening.

Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s with gusty winds switching to the northwest. Some gusts will be up around 25-30 mph.

Skies will clear for Wednesday night with lows falling into the low 30s.

Some clouds will be back Thursday with highs in the 50s. There may be some sprinkles or flurries for western Kansas Thursday night, but it doesn’t look to be a concern for road conditions.

A hard freeze is still likely for most of the area heading into Saturday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 35 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 37 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

