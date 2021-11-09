Wichita police respond to rise in youth crimes after 16-year-old killed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old girl is dead and two teens in custody after a Sunday night shooting in northeast Wichita. The violent crime is part of a trend Wichita police are looking to stop.

Police said 16-year-old Brandi Williams was shot at a home Sunday night near Ninth and Volutsia. Another teen was hurt and police arrested two teens on suspicion of murder. One of the teens arrested is only 14. Eyewitness News spoke with an officer with the Juvenile Intervention Unit about the Wichita Police Department’s efforts as it works to prevent more crime involving kids.

On Monday, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a news release addressing Williams’ murder that his department has been highlighting the increase of juvenile crime in the last 15 months.

“Families and community members must take note of this disturbing trend and be as involved as possible to help keep our youth safe,” Ramsay quoted.

Police and community leaders continue efforts to address a glaring problem in the city with a report last month that violent crimes are at an all-time high among minors.

“I’ve done this for 17 years and it feels like right now, especially with the youth, there have been more,” said Wichita PD Officer D.L. Watson who is hands-on in the city working with youth as a part of the Juvenile Intervention Unit. He said the steady stream of violent crimes involving teens has been alarming. He said he’s seen kids he’s spent time with on both sides of a situation.

“Every time one of the kids dies or goes to jail, it hurts personally,” he said. “I think, ‘what could I have done different?’”

Officer Watson said the efforts from Wichita police are mostly aimed at prevention and building bonds with kids through various programs, primarily earning trust and schools and helping kids at home. HE said a majority of the teens who see trouble lack parental support.

“I talked to a counselor at West High and asked her what she though the problem was, and she told me these kids are raising themselves,” Watson said.

He said he is familiar with Sunday night’s shooting, the latest of a string of crimes involving young offenders Williams was killed after a fight at a home on Volutsia. A 16-year-old and a 14-yearold now face murder charges. Last week, Wichita police arrested two more teens on murder charges in connection with a shooting on West 10th Street.

Watson said the WPD has partnered with several organizations to reach more kids sooner and that he hopes more people will join the intervention effort.

“These kids are just that, they are kids,” Watson said. “They need guidance and they need to love and they are crying out for help.”

